Tecton.ai raises $35M Series B co-led by a16z and Sequoia Capital as it releases its ML feature store, just a week after AWS debuted its Sagemaker Feature store (Ron Miller/)

Tecton.ai raises $35M Series B co-led by a16z and Sequoia Capital as it releases its ML feature store, just a week after AWS debuted its Sagemaker Feature store — Tecton.ai, the startup founded by three former Uber engineers who wanted to bring the machine learning feature store idea to the masses …
