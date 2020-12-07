Tautau Moga signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs, Newcastle Knights exit

The Rabbitohs have added a classy depth signing to their backline, with the injury-plagued career of centre Tautau Moga getting a fifth destination by the age of 27.

As a teenage phenom Moga was compared to Israel Folau and Greg Inglis but he has rarely lived up to that hype after hitting injury hurdle after injury hurdle in a 73-game NRL career that has stretched over seasons.

South Sydney looms as a potential last-chance saloon after a frustrating three seasons at the Knights yielded just 14 games.

Moga’s signing comes after the Rabbitohs released troubled star James Roberts after injuries and personal issues plagued his time at the club; the former NSW star subsequently linking up with the Wests Tigers.

Announcing the signing of Moga today, Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said: “Tautau is a great addition to our squad next season as we look to add some experience to our backline depth.

“A couple of injuries have stalled him throughout his career but when he has been fit to play he has proven that he can be one of the most destructive outside backs in the game.

“He has been part of winning squads throughout his NRL career and has played Test football.

“We’re looking forward to having him join our squad this pre-season and seeing him push for first grade selection on a weekly basis.”

Moga has represented his native Samoa in three Test matches and was part of the 2015 premiership-winning Cowboys squad.

After starting his career at the Roosters in 2012, he had stints at the Cowboys, Broncos and finally the Knights before landing in Redfern for next season.

