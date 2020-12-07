Sydney man charged with online child exploitation

In December, NSW Police detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began covertly engaging online with a man from the Hills District, in Sydney’s north-west.

Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child.

A man will face court today charged with online child exploitation offences following an investigation by Strike Force Trawler detectives. ()

It will also be alleged the man made arrangements to meet and pay the child for sex.

Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 47-year-old man at Westmead about yesterday afternoon.

Detectives seized several items including a laptop and an electronic storage device from the Rouse Hill home.

Speaking on 2GB, Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said two female officers had surprised the man yesterday, after he had arrived at a location allegedly expecting to meet a teen girl.

“The word ‘shock’ comes to mind,” he said, explaining how alleged offenders react when officers emerge at an arranged meet.

“Probably, you know, their whole life flashes in front of them.”

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child. ()

The man was charged with use carriage service to procure child under 16 years for sexual activity and use carriage service to transmit child abuse material.

He was refused bail and will appear at Fairfield Local Court today.