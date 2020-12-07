Swizz Beatz Considers Cam’ron Verzuz Mase Battle

Fans continue to suggest Verzuz battles to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland — and recently, the Joe Budden podcast mused over a potential battle between Harlem rapper Cam’ron and Mase.

Swizz says it’s up to the fans: “Guess what? I’ll let y’all work on that. But I like Cam and Ma$e.”

If the pair ever agree to step into the Verzuz arena together, Swizz says his money is on Killa Cam:

“I think Cam got Ma$e in this one,” Swizz says. “My pops managed Ma$e. Love Cam. I think my pops managed Cam at one point too, if I’m not mistaken. But that was all family. The only reason is that Ma$e stopped real short. Ma$e stopped … he got a lot of mixtape freestyles, got a lot features … I would have to really set that up ’cause Cam got a solo life and a Dipset life. He can play all of that. And he can play his features, too.”

