Stocks are falling today at start of ‘crunch week’ laden with risks

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Sunday the chances of a deal were 50-50, while bank JPMorgan said odds of a no-trade deal exit had risen to one third from 20 per cent.

“A deal can still be done but with the probabilities near 50:50 it is little wonder that option demand seems biased towards downside strikes,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will review the situation on Monday evening.

Meantime, the U.S. dollar rose 0.4 per cent to 91.19 against a basket of currencies, after hitting a 2-1/2-year low last week.

Brexit tensions also lifted European bond prices, sending yields lower. The yield on Germany’s 10-year Bund dropped to a one week low of -0.58 per cent, also weighed down by expectations the ECB would announce further stimulus later this week.

In commodities, oil prices slipped from their highest levels since March as a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.

U.S. crude fell 1.7 per cent to $45.46 per barrel and Brent was down 1.5 per cent to $48.49. Brent has lost about a quarter of its value so far this year.

