Steve Blues Clues Brooklyn House For Sale Street Easy

Sold to me (in my dreams).
If you grew up in this century then you know Steve, from Blue’s Clues.
And now I’d like to present to you Steve from Blue’s Clues‘ house, which he is selling for $3.3 Million. Oh and this is him and his dog now:
It’s in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and it’s BEAUTIFUL.
Like, massive and full of light.
And multiple outdoor terraces.
AND LOOK AT THAT BATHTUB. It’s in the ground. Like a tiny infinity pool.
He bought the house for $770,000 and now he’s selling for over $3 million which is cool for him and I’m not jealous at all.
Also, look what is hanging in the closet.
Anyway, here’s the listing on Street Easy. I’d like to submit my formal offer of 20 dollars.
