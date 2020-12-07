Stephen Silas irritated by James Harden’s absence

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has no idea just how committed James Harden is to the organization.
The All-Star guard did not attend the team’s first practice of the season last week. Instead, he went to a rapper’s birthday party. When Harden didn’t show up again on Monday, Silas didn’t shy away from unleashing his frustration about the three-time scoring champion’s absence.
Harden’s continued absence comes amid reports that the 31-year-old wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to reunite with Kevin Durant and team up with Kyrie Irving. However, the Rockets reportedly have no plans to trade him, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon.
Both Harden and Russell Westbrook made their frustrations with the Rockets organization known last month. The duo reportedly was concerned about the future of the team following the departures of Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey.
Those reports seem to be true as Westbrook requested and was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall, who hasn’t played an NBA game since December 2018.
Harden is on the Rockets’ payroll for two more seasons and has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23. With Houston already without Westbrook, it would be very shorthanded if it was to trade Harden. If Harden exits, the Rockets will be forced to fight for a playoff spot in the difficult Western Conference with Wall, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood.
