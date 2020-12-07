Steelers vs. Washington odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s Monday night football game

The Steelers (11-0) will try to stay undefeated as they host Washington (4-7) in Monday’s postponed Week 13 game (5 p.m. ET, Fox). While the Steelers work to stay ahead of the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Washington will look to avoid falling further behind the Giants in the NFC East.

Pittsburgh has had a weird schedule, having played the Ravens at home last Wednesday, winning a physical game. Washington last played the previous Thursday, beating the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Here’s everything to know about betting on Steelers vs. Washington in Week 13, including updated odds, trends and our expert’s prediction for the NFL game on Monday.

Steelers vs. Washington odds

Spread: Steelers by 6.5

Steelers by 6.5 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Point spread odds: Washington +235, Steelers -280

The Steelers opened as 10-point favorites before the game settled on its new Monday matinee date. Washington is well rested for a short road trip.

Steelers. vs. Washington all-time series

Washington leads 43-33-3 in a rivalry that dates back to 1933. The Steelers have won six straight going back to 1997. Washington last won in Pittsburgh in 1991.

Three trends to know

— 51 percent of spread bettors like the Steelers to cover the now smaller number at home.

— 52 percent of over/under bettors like the game to exceed its relatively low point total

— The Steelers are 8-3 against the spread and 5 of their games have gone over. Washington is 5-5-1 against the spread and 5 of its games have gone over.

Three things to watch

Steelers’ defense vs. Alex Smith

Washington’s offense goes through two key skill players, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. WFT also works running back J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas into the mix to help their veteran quarterback. The Steelers have a strong run defense and good pass rush, but can be vulnerable to big pass plays, and will be without cornerback Steven Nelson

Washington’s defense vs. Ben Roethlisberger

WFT is pretty strong in the front seven, too, with rookie Chase Young leading the run defense and pass rush. It can also be tough against the run, and the Steelers have been one-dimensional of late, no matter who’s been featured. Roethlsiberger will stick with the quick, short-to-intermediate passing to move the ball.

Special teams

Dustin Hopkins has been a hit-and-miss kicker for Washngton. Chris Boswell goes in with a hip injury for the Steelers. WFT also will need to win in the third phase with big returns and field-position moves.

Stat that matters

35. That’s how many sacks Washington has given up this season, third-worst in the NFL. The Steelers have 41 defensive sacks, good for No. 1 in the NFL. Pass protection is bound to let Smith down in key moments, especially if WFT is rendered one-dimensional.

Steelers vs. Washington prediction

The Steelers should refocus after the physical Ravens game to take care of the other team from the Beltway. It may not be too pretty offensively overall, but the defense will put the Steelers in favorable positions to score with some takeaways. Mike Tomlin gets his team to respond with a needed complete performance ahead of the big Bills matchup in Week 14.

Steelers 27, Washington 13