Steelers vs. Washington coverage map: Why some NFL fans can’t watch Monday football game on TV

Pittsburgh’s quest to remain undefeated was shifted back a day due to COVID-19 alterations last week, but the new Monday evening time slot doesn’t mean the whole country can watch.

The Steelers (11-0) host the Washington Football Team (4-7) on Monday at 5 p.m. ET in Week 13. The game was scheduled for a Sunday afternoon Fox broadcast, but it was pushed back after Pittsburgh played Baltimore on Wednesday in Week 12. The game’s movement won’t result in a national broadcast, though. Instead, regions of the country that were slated to receive the game Sunday are the same places that can actually watch the game Monday (along with DirecTV Sunday Ticket users).

For more info on if Steelers-WFT will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 7, check out the map and information below.

NFL coverage map Week 13

Steelers vs. Washington

The Steelers vs. Washington game can be viewed in any of the red regions in the map above.

If you’re in a gray region, the game won’t be available on your local Fox affiliate. In the gray areas, the game is only available to DirecTV subscribers — but that includes both Sunday Ticket and non-Sunday Ticket subcribers, as DirecTV has made the game available for free to all subscribers on channel 712.

What channel is Steelers vs. Washington on?

The Steelers vs. Washington game will be broadcast on Fox in regions throughout the country, denoted in red in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Pittsburgh, Tampa, Dallas, New Orleans, Kansas City, Chicago, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia. .

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here .

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here . Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass , which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Game Time Channel Browns at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Jets 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Lions at Bears 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Patriots at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

Game Time Channel WFT at Steelers 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at 49ers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8