‘Spectacular but solid’ – The Bulls’ motto for their rising Blitzboks stars

Bulls centre Stedman Gans on his way to the tryline against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on October 2020.

The spectacular success of the Bulls’ Blitzboks in Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse has been based on one simple motto, according to the franchise’s backline guru, Chris Rossouw.

“We’ve told our attacking players to be ‘spectacular but solid’,” he said on Monday.

“What happens frequently when sevens players play in the fifteen-man format is that they do spectacular things but can’t quite adapt to just being solid when the going is a bit tougher.

“That’s been what Stedman and Kurt-Lee have been doing brilliantly to date, they’ve grown to become varied players. They’ve grown so much over the past five months, it’s been amazing.”

However, Rossouw is quick to point out that the relationship between the sevens stars and the Loftus franchise has been anything but a one-sided one designed to improve them.

The Bulls have become a better team because of the duo too.

“Covid-19 has put a lot of pressure on sevens programmes all around the world, so we’ve been in an unbelievably privileged position to be able to enlist them. We would never have been in this position with Kurt-Lee, for example,” said Rossouw.

“Everyone knows that sevens players have a natural feel for space. The challenge is to be effective with less space at your disposal. It’s a whole different skill set.

“But we’re very chuffed with how our gifted young backline players have adapted. They are good guys, with sharp skills and a brilliant work ethic. Stedman and Kurt-Lee are flag bearers for us in that regard. It’s a real testament to the brilliant work (Blitzboks coach) Neil Powell in terms of the culture he’s implemented.”

The nature of the Bulls’ attacking play has been interesting in the sense that the team hasn’t necessarily radically changed its DNA to accommodate the sevens players’ more mercurial skills.

In fact, Jake White’s charges have been familiarly powerful, but precise in dovetailing grunt with guile.

“I’m very humbled. The attack is going well. There’s a nice balance between a whole lot of interconnected aspects,” said Rossouw.

“There’s great clarity on the way we want to play, our set-pieces and then our breakdowns and defence. All those areas present you with opportunities to attack.

“The players are finding their feet. There’s obviously the risk that you’ll eventually be in the cross hairs of opponents who know what to expect, but the counter to that is how the players are maturing and adapting weekly.”

The Bulls travel to Durban on Saturday for their Currie Cup meeting with the Sharks.

Kick-off is at 19:00.