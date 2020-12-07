Sources: Airbnb plans to boost the proposed price range of its IPO to between $56 and $60 a share, which equates to a valuation of $39B to $42B, fully diluted (Maureen Farrell/Wall Street Journal)

Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Airbnb plans to boost the proposed price range of its IPO to between $56 and $60 a share, which equates to a valuation of $39B to $42B, fully diluted — New price range for home-rental company’s public debut equates to $39 billion to $42 billion, fully diluted
