Sources: Airbnb plans to boost the proposed price range of its IPO to between $56 and $60 a share, which equates to a valuation of $39B to $42B, fully diluted (Maureen Farrell/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:

Sources: Airbnb plans to boost the proposed price range of its IPO to between $56 and $60 a share, which equates to a valuation of $39B to $42B, fully diluted  —  New price range for home-rental company’s public debut equates to $39 billion to $42 billion, fully diluted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR