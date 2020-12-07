Sources: a Foxconn facility in Mexico was hit by ransomware in Nov., resulting in website outage and business docs leaked, as the attackers demand a $34M ransom (Lawrence Abrams/BleepingComputer)

Lawrence Abrams / BleepingComputer:
Sources: a Foxconn facility in Mexico was hit by ransomware in Nov., resulting in website outage and business docs leaked, as the attackers demand a $34M ransom — Foxconn electronics giant suffered a ransomware attack at a Mexican facility over the Thanksgiving weekend …
