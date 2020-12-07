Sokin to use IDEMIA’s recycled plastic payment cards for all international markets

Article content continued

Vroon Modill, CEO at Sokin, commented: “Each year 6 billion plastic payments cards are produced, and as we prepare to launch, we don’t want to add to the problem. We will offer currency exchange in 150 countries with wallets and cards in 200 countries, so have opted for payment cards made from eco-friendly materials. We are confident that our clients will see this as an additional positive reason to choose Sokin alongside our low-cost solution and simple and easy to use payment services.”

The Sokin service is based on a global currency account which in addition to providing secure, easy to use, low-cost payments, offers accessible neo-banking services. Sokin international money transfers and payments use a flat monthly fee, which cuts out hidden and repeat costs and could save customers on average 20% vs. other payment providers.

IDEMIA’s Executive VP Financial Institutions Amanda Gourbault said: “Teaming up with Sokin testifies that our GREENPAY package appeals to FinTechs. We will tap into the power of our FinTech Accelerator Card Program to support Sokin’s plans to expand globally and get their products to market quickly. Our alliance will ensure that the time from cardholder onboarding to card issuance is minimised, and that Sokin can rapidly issue payment cards around the world. Given that fintechs are increasingly looking towards more environmentally friendly solutions, we are excited to offer them sustainable alternatives.”

About Sokin:

Sokin is a next generation financial service provider which enables global payments for both consumers and businesses. Sokin believes in giving consumers the power to make payments and transfer money as many times as they want per month for one fee. Whether it’s sending money back home or transfers to friends or even settling with businesses using Sokin is quick and easy.

The current options for transferring money internationally are often complicated and expensive, with often a lack of transparency in the fees being paid. Sokin’s transparent fixed monthly cost, with no hidden charges, allows users to make payments in over 200 countries and exchange money in over 150 countries in more than 35 different currencies. (Subject to, and pending, local licencing and regulatory requirements).

Sokin is a Mastercard Singapore principal member and has announced affiliate programmes with Mastercard for the UK and Europe where the Sokin Payment Card will be issued by Transact Payments Limited and licensed by Mastercard International. The partnership will be supported through Transact Payments in the UK and Europe. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Cards provided to EEA residents will be issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited and cards provided to UK residents will be issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to licences by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879. Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.