Sir Donald Bradman baggy green auction

Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green Australian Test cap will be put up for auction – after he gifted it to a friend who was this year jailed for a $1.3 million fraud.

The baggy green, from Bradman’s debut Test series in 1928/29, will go under the hammer on Thursday via auction site Pickles.com.au.

The iconic cap has been on display for the past 17 years, at the Bradman collection in the State Library of South Australia. It was loaned there by Peter Dunham, a family friend of Bradman who was gifted the cap in the 1950s.

The 1928-29 Bradman baggy green and Sir Donald himself. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Dunham, a 76-year-old accountant, was in May jailed for eight years and two months for scamming $1.3 million from his investors.

Bradman’s cap was identified by some victims as a means of the fraudster paying off his debts. The cap will be sold on instruction from a trustee, Oracle Insolvency Services, after Dunham’s estate was bankrupted.

It is not the first Bradman baggy green to be auctioned; his 1948 cap from the ‘Invincibles’ Ashes tour sold for $425,000 in 2003. Shane Warne’s baggy green was sold at auction for more than $1 million this year, after the spin icon donated it for bushfire relief fundraising.

Bradman’s debut cap is listed under the Cultural Heritage Act, meaning that it can’t be removed from Australia regardless of the winning bidder. The cap was authenticated by Barry Gibbs, the former manager of the State Library of South Australia’s Bradman Collection, according to Pickles.com.au.

‘The Don’ is the undisputed greatest batsman in cricket history, boasting a peerless 99.94 Test average.