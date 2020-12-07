Simone Biles Shows The Ladies How To Treat Their Man After She Gives Her Boyfriend Jonathan Owens A New PS5

Roommates, the holiday season is fully upon us and that means it’s time to give gifts to those you love—however, we may all need a lesson in how to do it thanks to Simone Biles. Posting to social media, Simone Biles recently shared that she gave her boyfriend Jonathan Owens the gift that all the guys want this year…a PS5!

Ever since it dropped, all men seem to be interested in lately is getting their hands on the extremely popular (and pricey) PS5 gaming console. Well since Simone Biles loves her NFL player boo Jonathan Owens, she decided to give him one of his very own, just in time for Christmas!

Posting to her Instagram stories, Simone shared a photo of a smiling Jonathan caressing the PS5 with a caption that read, “World’s best girlfriend award goes to me, but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Simone, 23, and Jonathan, 25, were boo’d up together, as they have been practically inseparable ever since they went public with their relationship back in August.

Since then, the two have entered into the category of #CoupleGoals courtesy of their impossibly cute social media photos. Back in March, Simone officially ended her relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr. after a nearly three years together.

