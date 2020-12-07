Shawn Mendes’ Dad Calls Camila Cabello His ‘Daughter-In-Law’

Instagram/WENN

According to the ‘Treat You Better’ hitmaker, his father has always considered the former Fifth Harmony star a ‘daughter-in-law’ even before they’re dating.

Shawn Mendes‘ father is so fond of the singer’s girlfriend Camila Cabello that he’s always referred to her as his “daughter-in-law.”

The “Wonder” star has been dating Camila since they teamed up on chart-topping smash “Senorita”, with their relationship apparently going from strength to strength during the worldwide Covid-19 lockdown.

And during an interview on “The Zach Song Show“, Shawn revealed his dad has always been a fan of Camila’s – even before they were a couple.

“My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’ ” he smiled. “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it (his relationship).”

Shawn opens up about the relationship in his Netflix documentary “In Wonder“, and admits every song he’s ever written has been about Camila. The 22-year-old singer also touches upon whether they ever talk about getting engaged, as he said, “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know.”

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”