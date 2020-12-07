Seeing Zooey Deschanel on Jonathan Scott’s Show Says A Lot About Them

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

From a first kiss to that initial date with the parents, certain milestones signify it’s time to take the next step in a budding relationship. But when is it appropriate to invite your significant other as a guest on your reality TV show? That’s a problem we can’t relate to, but for Jonathan Scott, the answer is a little over a year in. 

For season two of Jonathan and his brother Drew’s new-ish HGTV show Celebrity IOU, the co-hosts asked Jonathan’s girlfriend, New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, to make a special appearance. As fans know, the show finds celebs like Zooey giving back to their loved ones by gifting them with a major, super Instagrammable home makeover.

And in an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, Zooey, Jonathan and Drew surprise Sarah, the actress’ best friend and a mom of two, by announcing that her family’s 900-square-foot home is about to get a facelift. Tip-toeing outside, the trio play ding dong ditch and wait for Sarah to pop out the door. Sarah freaks out, laughs and says, “What is going on here?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR