Second U.S. judge blocks Commerce restrictions on TikTok By

© . Illustration picture of U.S. flag with TikTok



WASHINGTON () – A second U.S. judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok that the company says would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order more than a month after another U.S. judge in Pennsylvania blocked the restrictions that were set to take effect on Nov. 12.

Nichols on Sept. 27 blocked the Commerce Department from banning Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google app stores from offering the app for downloads by new users.