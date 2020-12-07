Scott Morrison apologises to Kevin Rudd for incorrect claim he left Australia during COVID-19

Mr Rudd issued a statement Monday afternoon stating that Mr Morrison’s comment to the House of Representatives was “an utter falsehood”.
“Why would he want to bring personalities into this,” Mr Morrison responded, “given Mr Rudd has done the same thing?”
In his statement, Mr Rudd said he had not left the country since March. He demanded a retraction and apology from the Prime Minister, who he said “misled the parliament”.
Nine Publishing has reported that Mr Morrison wrote to the clerk of the House of Representatives on Monday evening to correct the record and apologise to Mr Rudd for the error.