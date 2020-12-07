Sarah Michelle Gellar Selma Blair Cruel Intentions Kiss

Cruel Intentions is a classic ’90s film with so many over-the-top moments that it makes your head spin — like the infamous kiss scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair’s characters.
Blair and Gellar have referenced the scene by recreating it in some form several times since — and they were at it again tonight while receiving the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special.
This time around, though, there was a twist — because, well, it’s 2020, and everything is a bit different these days. Due to COVID-19, Gellar and Blair sorta smooched with a plexiglass divider between them, before Gellar signed off by pleading, “2020: End soon.”
Blair posted a BTS pic from the shoot on Instagram along with a lengthy and heartfelt caption paying tribute to Cruel Intentions’ legacy and what the scene meant for generations of young people: “This one will always be a point of pride. 💋🌈”
“In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile,” Blair wrote. “And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking.”
And as we’re saying bye-bye to 2020, it’s good to keep in mind that, despite everything we’ve all been through this year, we’ve also come a long way too.
