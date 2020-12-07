Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

Giuliani has been on the road for weeks, challenging the results of the election. Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Giuliani attended the President’s rally Saturday night in Valdosta, GA. White shook hands and closely embraced Giuliani last week, as well as a hearing at the Georgia Capitol last week.

Georgia Democratic state senator Elena Parent told CNN that Giuliani and his team “willingly endangered all of us to pander to Trump.”

“It was reckless and irresponsible for the Georgia Senate Republicans to hold an in-person hearing without requiring masks and social distancing during a pandemic. Clearly the COVID risk from (Giuliani) and team, who have been attending hearings maskless all around the country, was high and they willingly endangered all of us to pander to Trump. Mayor Giuliani’s blatant disregard for public safety measures in this pandemic is irresponsible and puts Georgians in danger.”

Trump events have been named “super spreader” events because neither the politicians nor the fans at his rallies have been ordered to wear masks or to social distance.