Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

Giuliani has been on the road for weeks, challenging the results of the election. Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Giuliani attended the President’s rally Saturday night in Valdosta, GA. White shook hands and closely embraced Giuliani last week, as well as a hearing at the Georgia Capitol last week.

