Royal Mint launches new David Bowie coin and fans can win a special one that was sent to space

The Royal Mint has launched a David Bowie coin as part of its Music Legends collection.

The David Bowie commemorative coin is the third in the Music Legends series and follows coins in honour of Queen and Sir Elton John.

Celebrating the music and style chameleon, the design is inspired by an image of the singer from his spent living and recording in Berlin, and includes the lightning bolt motif from David’s Aladdin Sane era.

Using innovative technology and manufacturing techniques, the lightning bolt that features on several of the special edition coins appears laced with stardust, to create a glitter effect.







Prices range from £13 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 coin to a more “out of this world” £72,195 for a UK kilo gold coin in a denomination of £1,000.

A maximum of 11 of the £72,195 gold coins will be minted.

A five ounce Bowie gold coin is also available for £11,815, in a maximum mintage of 60 coins.

There is also a one ounce silver proof coin that was launched into space – a nod to Life On Mars – and orbited the Earth’s atmosphere for 45 minutes before safely descending, and is now being offered as a prize via the Royal Mint’s Facebook page.

The Mint said it will share further details about this through its social media channels and the winner will eventually be selected at random.







Born in south London, Bowie started life as David Robert Jones. Five days ahead of the Apollo 11 launch in July 1969, Space Oddity was released in the UK.

The pioneering and influential singer whose died in 2016.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the third coin in the Royal Mint’s music legends series, honouring the intergalactic legacy and career of David Bowie.

“In recognition of Bowie’s first hit single Space Oddity, we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion.

“David Bowie’s music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world.”

Coins from The Royal Mint’s David Bowie Collection are available to buy online here.