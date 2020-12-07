Rita Ora Makes Rare Comment About Her Relationship With Rob Kardashian

These days, both Rita and Rob are living the single life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been focused on raising his 4-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with his ex Blac Chyna.

As for Rita? She told The Sunday Times she recently got her eggs frozen for the second time.

“I did my first when I was 24,” she shared. “I don’t want to feel the pressure of, ‘Oh gosh, we’re running out of time.’ It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.”

