Rita Ora Gets Candid About Her Determination to Make Loads of Money

WENN/Avalon

In addition to naming the people for whom she pursued a singing career, the ‘Girls’ singer confesses that her friends could not care less about her chart-topping success.

Rita Ora, who was born in Prishtina, Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo), pursued a singing career to make her parents happy.

The singer’s parents, Vera and Besnik, are the driving force behind her desire to “make loads of money” and ensure they never have to work again after sacrificing so much when they first moved to the U.K. from Kosovo.

“I wanted to make them happy. I didn’t want them to ever work again,” Rita says. “(When the family first arrived in Britain) my dad was working three jobs at once and my mum didn’t speak any English and was learning how to be a doctor and beating breast cancer all at the same time.”

“I was like, ‘I want to make loads of money so I can make sure that they’re happy.’ That was my driving force for a long time. I wanted to create a world where I was untouchable, I could basically have whatever I wanted and give my parents whatever they wanted. And now they’re happy and healthy, they do not leave me alone! They call me every five minutes, I’m like, ‘Go away!’ ”

And now her parents call the “Girls” singer whenever the latest gadget is released, “They’re like, ‘So, Rita, the new iPhone came out…’ I’m like, ‘I know…’ ”

But although mum and dad are thankful for her chart-topping success, her friends don’t think she’s famous.

“They’re like, ‘Oh my God, shut up!’ ” she confesses. “I’m like, ‘Guys, look what I did today’. (They) don’t care… That’s what I love about them.”