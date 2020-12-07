Rita Ora Completely “Forgot” About Dating Rob Kardashian

“It was very short-lived.”
Remember when Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian were a thing?
No? That’s okay because she doesn’t either.
Rita revealed she “forgot” all about her two-month relationship with Rob in 2012, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.
“Oh, I forgot about that,” she said. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”
Rita, who has also been in relationships with Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars, shared how she ended up dating some of her exes.
“I’m not a genius in love,” she said, adding, “But it’s easier to meet them, isn’t it, because of the world you move in?”
Although things didn’t work out with Rob, Calvin, and Bruno, Rita still cherished the time they spent together, adding that she’s “had amazing moments with amazing people.”
These days, though, she’s not spending her energy on worrying about settling down. In the interview, Rita also revealed that she’s frozen her eggs for a second time.
“I did my first when I was 24,” the singer explained. “I don’t want to feel the pressure of, ‘Oh gosh, we’re running out of time.’ It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.”
Love to see Rita doing her own thing and waiting for no one.
