Ripple has sold $15M of its stock in MoneyGram By Cointelegraph

Ripple has sold $15M of its stock in MoneyGram
Labs has sold a huge chunk of its 2019 investment in MoneyGram.
Per a Friday night filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday night, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4, Ripple Labs managed to sell 2,264,113 shares of MoneyGram (MGI). The tech firm netted a total of $15,303,792.60 from the sales.
