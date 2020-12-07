‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kyle Richards and her daughter Sophia Umansky are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy,” she captioned a post on Instagram. “Unfortunately , Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again . I can’t wait to hug them 🥰.”

Last week, Kyle and her fellow costars Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton all tested positive after a crew member tested positive for the virus. Production was immediately halted.

It’s not all bad news for the housewives.

Last week RHOC cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as gay.

“I like women. I’m gay,” she told GLAAD. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”