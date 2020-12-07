Report: Rockets confused by James Harden’s absence

If James Harden is trying to send a message to the Houston Rockets through his training camp absence, the organization does not appear to be getting it.

The Rockets are experiencing “significant confusion” regarding what Harden is seeking to accomplish through his absence, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The Rockets aren’t even certain that Harden is trying to send a message, and there some belief that this is simply “James being James.” Rival executives also do not have any clear idea why Harden is behaving the way he is.

What is clear is that the Rockets did not have advance warning of Harden’s absence. According to Amick, Harden had been expected to report over the weekend, and the team is “surprised” that he did not do so. However, the team has heard nothing new from Harden or his representatives in private, and the plan remains for him to play for Houston this season. Subsequently, the Rockets have not adjusted their trade demands at all in spite of the turmoil. They would want an enormous return for Harden, headlined by an All-Star level player.

One thing is clear: the Rockets are very frustrated by Harden’s actions. For now, though, it does not appear anything has significantly changed.