Report: NBA distributing $900M to teams ahead of season

The 2020-21 NBA season is going to be like none other. While the league is expected to play a full season, many teams will likely experience some sort of financial loss because of the ongoing pandemic.

With costs in mind, the league reportedly is distributing $30 million to each of its 30 teams to help them manage “continued pandemic-related costs and missed revenue,” according to Brendan Coffey and Scott Soshnick of Yahoo Sports.

The NBA sold $900 million in notes in a private placement to institutional investors and is expected to distribute the money before the season begins on Dec. 22, Coffey and Soshnick add.

This news doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. NBA franchises experienced a 16% drop in revenue last season because of the pandemic. Conditions aren’t expected to get better anytime soon, so the money disbursement will hopefully allow teams to continue to conduct business as close to normal as possible.

As for how teams will make money, some will bring in the dough by allowing a limited number of fans to attend home games. Local restrictions will prohibit other franchises from conducting such business, which will make the $30 million disbursements that much more important for them.