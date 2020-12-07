Report: Jim Harbaugh has received interest from five NFL teams

Rumors are swirling regarding Jim Harbaugh’s job status with Michigan, and it seems as if the coach has some options.

Writer John U. Bacon reported on Monday that Harbaugh has received a new contract offer from Michigan. Bacon says the offer would be for a lower base salary and buyout, but would include large incentives. It sounds like the Wolverines are trying to adjust Harbaugh’s pay downward to reflect the program’s poor season.

Bacon adds that Harbaugh has received interest from at least five NFL teams.