Reid explains why Chiefs didn’t challenge would-be Hill TD

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, surprisingly, didn’t challenge Tyreek Hill’s would-be touchdown grab on Sunday night. Apparently, he had a solid reason for not challenging the play.

Hill made what would have been the play of the year, as the ball hit his hands before bouncing off his helmet and back into his grasp while falling to the ground in the second quarter. It was an incredible play, but the 26-year-old thought he didn’t catch the ball, which prompted Reid to avoid challenging the play.