Reginae Carter Claps Back After Online Trolls Falsely Drag Her Into Lil Baby’s Relationship Drama

Roommates, social media was on fire after news spread that Lil Baby allegedly cheated on his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves with adult film star Ms. London—and in the middle of all the drama, Reginae Carter got dragged into it. In response to online trolls somehow relating Lil Baby and Jayda’s situation to hers and boyfriend YFN Lucci, Reginae clapped back in a major way.

Just as fans were trying to process the news that Lil Baby and adult film star Ms. London were allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship recently, things took another turn when fans started to direct their comments to Reginae Carter and her recently rekindled relationship with boyfriend YFN Lucci.

When a fan tweeted at Reginae, writing “Wait sis I know yeen talking about this situation!!!” She responded with, “What situation? When I tweet it’s about me myself and mf I!!! I ain’t speaking on nothing I have no clue about. Remember this.”

However, that definitely wasn’t the end of it, as things turned very shady when another fan wrote her saying, “Reginae yo n***a a dawg too sit this one out.” That’s when she unleashed and clapped back with, “WTF are u even talking about? And yo n***a broke…so what’s the argument?

Whew chile! As we previously reported, following adult film star Ms. London confirming that she allegedly had sex with Lil Baby, he repeatedly shut down her claims—but as more receipts continued to surface, his girlfriend Jayda appeared to believe Ms. London as well.

