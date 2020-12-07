Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Join ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Challenge

A number of celebrities including Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Michelle Gellar share their own takes of ‘Elf on the Shelf’ challenge as Christmas is fast approaching.


Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Elizabeth Banks are among the stars who have joined in with Garcelle Beauvais‘ hilarious Elf on the Shelf parody challenge.

The “NYPD Blue” actress caused a storm on Instagram as she shared her own take on the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, by posting a snap of Pharrell Williams with a teeny Garcelle perched on his shoulder.

“You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this,” she wrote, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Mere hours after Garcelle’s post, “Charlie’s Angels” star Banks joined in the fun and games, sharing a snap of herself with Tom Hanks on her shoulder.

“I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of…(Inspired by @garcelle),” she wrote.

Then it was Reese’s turn, as she posted a shot of herself with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dancing on her shoulder.

“Oh hey @elizabethbanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese,” she captioned the hilarious image.

Jennifer was next up, sharing a picture of herself with Sean Penn sitting on her shoulder. “Hey, @reesewitherspoon @elizabethbanks – did you challenge me? I’m pretty sure you did,” she wrote, alongside the hashtag, “#PennOnJen.”

Other stars to take part in the challenge included Sarah Michelle Gellar – who shared a picture of herself with Dan Brown‘s “The Da Vinci Code” on her shoulder for “bestseller on Gellar” – Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

