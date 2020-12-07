Ravens activate Jackson, expect him to start vs. Cowboys

It looks like Trace McSorley won’t be starting at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens confirmed on Monday that they activated reigning regular-season Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the 23-year-old on track to line up under center for the rare Tuesday clash. Jackson was one of a handful of Baltimore players who recently tested positive for the coronavirus and missed last Wednesday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers that the Ravens lost 19-14 to fall to 6-5 on the season.

Robert Griffin III started in place of Jackson but suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter. McSorley replaced Griffin and connected with wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown but didn’t get the ball back before the Steelers ran the clock out for the win.

Baltimore placed Griffin on the injured reserve list on Friday. He must miss a minimum of three games while on IR per an NFL rule and won’t be eligible to play until the Ravens host the New York Giants on Dec. 27

Baltimore is third in the AFC North standings behind the Cleveland Browns (9-3) and unbeaten Steelers (11-0). Pittsburgh plays against the Washington Football Team (4-7) on Monday.