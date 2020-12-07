Raiders’ Carr couldn’t believe Jets blitzed on final play

Following the dramatic 31-28 win, Carr admitted that he was stunned with New York’s decision to send an all-out blitz instead of covering downfield.

“I couldn’t believe they all-out blitzed us,” Carr said, according to NFL.com’s Michael Baca.

The Jets, who remain winless, are the clear-cut favorite to land Lawrence in the upcoming NFL draft. It almost seems like New York was trying to lose on Sunday in order to preserve its odds of landing the Clemson star, though there’s no way to confirm.

New York is now four losses away from a winless campaign, which would be the first in franchise history, and worst since the 1995 campaign when it finished 1-15. With games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, the Jets might not even be able to win if they tried.

A winless campaign would be worth it if Adam Gase’s squad ended up with Lawrence. However, the young quarterback still hasn’t decided if he’ll return to Clemson for another season. If he does so, the Jets will be devastated.