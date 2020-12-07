‘Prodigal Son’: Christian Borle Cast as Killer Friar in Season 2

Smash alum Christian Borle has a killer new role: The actor will recur during Season 2 of Prodigal Son as a former friar known for going on a killing spree, our sister site reports.

Borle’s Pete was ejected from the church for his extremist views, after which his murderous actions landed him in the same psychiatric ward as Martin (played by Michael Sheen). He will serve as a key consultant for Bright (Tom Payne) in his latest case.

Additionally, Michael Potts (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, True Detective) will appear in multiple episodes as Martin’s new therapist.

Prodigal Son returns Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9/8c on Fox.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The CW has renewed Penn & Teller: Fool Us for an eighth season, while World’s Funniest Animals, which debuted in mid-September, will be back for Season 2.

* Amazon Studios’ upcoming animated series Invincible, based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name, has added to its voice cast Mahershala Ali (Ramy) as Titan, Clancy Brown (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Steve, Djimon Hounsou (Wayward Pines) as Martian Emperor and Ezra Miller (Justice League) as D.A. Sinclair.

* Shameless has tapped Chelsea Alden (13 Reasons Why) to recur during the final season as a furniture store cashier whom Carl rescues from an irate customer, per .

* During Bosch‘s seventh and final season on Amazon Prime, Annie Wersching (Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie) will reprise her role as Julia Brasher, TVLine has confirmed.

* Netflix is teaming with Fremantle on a U.S. adaptation of the Aussie soap Heartbreak High, which will be “inspired by” the original series, “but totally reimagined for a new generation.” A 2022 premiere date is eyed.

* SCAD aTVfest will be virtual in 2021, the festival announced on Monday. A full schedule of programming — including screenings, panels and series premieres — will go live in conjunction with the start of ticket sales at 10 am ET on Friday, Jan. 22.

