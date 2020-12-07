Prince Charles ‘frustrated’ The Crown keeps dredging up past, says royal expert

As The Crown gets nearer to the present day, Prince Charles is becoming increasingly frustrated rather than threatened by the hit Netflix, a royal expert has claimed.

Last month saw the royal drama return for a fourth season, which charts events from 1977 to 1990.

Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, is a large focus of the new episodes thanks to his strained marriage to Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

The show, which has been Netflix’s most-watched title for weeks, has seen a renewed interest in Diana, with many wondering if the show’s depiction is close to what actually happened.

It’s also led to fresh criticism of Charles for his treatment of the Princess. Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is also facing a backlash from online trolls.

Read more

Royal expert Kate Nicholl has said that she is “absolutely sure” the “sudden revived interest” in Diana isn’t worrying Charles.

“I’m absolutely sure he doesn’t see that sudden revived interest in her as a threat at all,” she told 9Honey, adding: “I think [there’s] more a frustration that the past keeps getting dredged up when he is trying to move forward.”

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

This echoes the words of royal family member David Bowes-Lyon, whose father was a first cousin of the Queen Mother once removed.

Depiction of Prince Charles in ‘The Crown’ is ‘frustrating’ royals, according to expert (Netflix)

In recent weeks, many people have criticised Peter Morgan’s show for taking artistic licence with several moments in history.