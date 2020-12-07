Pressure on California hospitals is still mounting fast, Newsom says.

Hospitals across California have continued to fill rapidly to dangerous levels as state and local officials try to dampen the explosive spread of the coronavirus in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

More than 10,000 Covid-19 patients are now hospitalized in the state, he said, 72 percent more than two weeks ago. The number in intensive care has risen by 69 percent over that .

“You can see how quickly this grows,” he said at a news conference.

The nation’s most populous state tried to prepare for an autumn surge by readying emergency health care facilities, stockpiling thousands of ventilators, ramping up testing and other measures. Those preparations are now being tested on a vast scale by the deadly upward trajectory in the state’s case counts.

Starting Monday, millions of Californians are living under some of the most aggressive restrictions since March, when the state imposed the nation’s first stay-at-home order. Experts say that order helped to curb the spread of the virus in California at a when it was raging out of control in places like New York City and hospitals there were swamped.