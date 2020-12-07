President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy football game

The Army Black Knights will welcome more than just the Navy Midshipmen for the annual game featuring the programs that will be held at West Point.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the contest set to get underway at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

“The president’s going to make it,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk confirmed on Monday.

Back in October, the programs agreed to move the game from Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, to West Point due to local coronavirus-related restrictions regarding mass gatherings. Students from the schools are permitted to attend the contest held at Michie Stadium, but other paying fans will be shut out this time around.

Army sits at 7-2 but hasn’t played since a 28-27 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Nov. 21. The Black Knights will end the regular season against the Air Force Falcons on Dec. 19.

Navy, meanwhile, fell to 3-6 on the campaign following this past Saturday’s loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and doesn’t have an opponent scheduled after Army.