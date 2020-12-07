Poundside Pop: Meek Mill Tried To Sign Me For $10k!!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Poundside Pop has claimed that Philly rapper Meek Mill wanted to sign him — but only offered him $10,000.

“You know, you gotta come correct when you trying to sign somebody,” he said in an interview with DJ Vlad. “That ain’t work out right, basically.”

He continued: “I’m stayin’ out in L.A., stayin’ out the way. I get with Meek because he out in LA. So we runnin’ around a little bit. So then they like, ‘I’m trying to sign you,’ basically.”

