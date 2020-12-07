Poundside Pop: Meek Mill Tried To Sign Me For $10k!!

Rapper Poundside Pop has claimed that Philly rapper Meek Mill wanted to sign him — but only offered him $10,000.

“You know, you gotta come correct when you trying to sign somebody,” he said in an interview with DJ Vlad. “That ain’t work out right, basically.”

He continued: “I’m stayin’ out in L.A., stayin’ out the way. I get with Meek because he out in LA. So we runnin’ around a little bit. So then they like, ‘I’m trying to sign you,’ basically.”

He said he had to turn Meek down.

“When the deal come, it’s for $10,000. A $10,000 deal, I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ F*ck I’m supposed to do with this? I’m out in L.A. The cost of livin’ is expensive out here. So basically, I told him, ‘this ain’t enough. I’m f*ckin’ with you but I ain’t feelin’ this jawn.’ He sent another one back for $20,000. I said, ‘Nah, I can’t do nothing with $20K, either. After taxes, it’s damn near $10,000.'” He added, “I can’t take care of my folks with that. I can’t even take care of myself with that.”