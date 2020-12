Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan back in town

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have been in Dharamshala since the past few weeks. Saif had been shooting for his upcoming project Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, while Kareena and Taimur had landed there to keep him company. Since then, Kareena and Taimur were enjoying their holiday in the hills, while Saif shot for the film during the day and returned back to his hotel to spend time with his family in the evening.



Now, after spending almost a month in Dharamshala, the trio returned back to Mumbai today. While Kareena opted for a white suit for her airport look, Saif kept it sharp as usual. Check out the pictures below…