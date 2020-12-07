Photos: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped together

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s next. The shooting of this untitled film is going on in full swing. Deepika and Siddhant have been travelling to Alibaug by a speedboat daily to shoot for the film. Their first schedule was in Goa, then the shooting shifted to Mumbai and now since the past few days they have been ferrying to Alibaug to shoot for the project.



Today too, we snapped Deepika and Siddhant as they came out of their hotel and headed to the speedboat to travel to Alibaug in the evening. Deepika opted for a white Nike sweatshirt pair with flared denims, while Siddhant kept it casual and chic in a pair of black pants and a white printed T-shirt. Check out the pictures below…