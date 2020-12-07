Phillies owner denies Zack Wheeler rumors

Rumors surfaced over the weekend that the Philadelphia Phillies were looking to unload the five-year, $118 million contract of Zack Wheeler due to economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Phillies owner John Middleton denied those reports on Sunday, telling ESPN’s Buster Olney that he wouldn’t consider trading Wheeler even if one of the best players in baseball history was available.

“If they offered me Babe Ruth, I wouldn’t trade him,” Middleton told Olney. “I have authorized no one to have a conversation about trading him.”

After being one of the most desired free agents last offseason, Wheeler went 4-2 in 11 starts in 2020, compiling a 2.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

Despite Middleton denying the rumors, it’s hard to imagine the Phillies hanging up the phone on any team inquiring about Wheeler’s availability. Still, they aren’t eager to trade him, so it seems like an incredible deal would have to come along for Philly to pull the trigger.

Olney also adds that there has been no indication that Philadelphia would be willing to move its highest-paid player, Bryce Harper, to clear up some money.

The Phillies have laid off 80 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic and have lost millions of dollars, like many organizations have, following the shortened, spectator-less 2020 season.