Palantir wins a three-year deal worth $44.4M with the FDA to use Palantir software to power drug reviews and inspections, including possible COVID-19 treatments (Lizette Chapman/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:

Palantir Technologies Inc. won a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help power drug reviews and inspections …

