Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reflects on ‘fun milestones’ after record-setting performance

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reveled in his record-setting performance after he became the fastest player to throw 400 career touchdown passes.

Rodgers reached the milestone in his 193rd NFL appearance as the Packers downed the struggling Eagles 30-16 on Sunday.

The two-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion became the seventh QB to achieve the feat, but quicker than Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Brett Favre and Philip Rivers after finding teammate Davante Adams in the third quarter.

After throwing three touchdown passes, Rodgers also became the first player in league history with 35-plus TD passes in five different seasons.

“Those are fun milestones, for sure,” Rodgers, who finished 25 of 34 for 295 yards as the Packers improved to 9-3, said. “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to hold on to the second one.

“There’s some really good young quarterbacks who, I’m guessing, are amassing some numbers in that vicinity.”

Adams joined Hall of Famers Randy Moss (2007), Terrell Owens (2007), Marvin Harrison (1999) and Jerry Rice (1986 and 1989) as the only players in the Super Bowl era with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 12-plus receiving touchdowns in their first 10 games of a season, per NFL Research.

The Packers wideout tallied 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

“To be breaking or tying records that have been around for 60-70 years, it’s special, man,” Adams said. “I’m just trying to play ball. I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to win these games.”