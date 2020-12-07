One Trail Blazers player tested positive for COVID-19

The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed on Sunday that they were temporarily closing their practice facility after three people associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), coach Terry Stotts confirmed on Monday that one of those positive results came from a player. Stotts did not reveal the player’s identity.

Per an agreement between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association, a player who tests positive must remain away from official team activities for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test or the start of virus symptoms. A player can, however, return ahead of schedule if he is able to produce two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart.

Portland is scheduled to open its preseason with a home game versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday. That contest remains on as of Monday evening.

Last week, the league and NBPA announced in a joint statement that 48 of 546 players tested positive for the coronavirus upon their returns for in-market training camp sessions. The NBA currently intends for teams to host games in their markets and outside of an isolated bubble after the league completed the 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.