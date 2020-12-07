One passenger waits on tests as Melbourne’s hotel quarantine program resumes

Melbourne’s run of coronavirus-free days may be at risk after the arrival of at least one symptomatic returned traveller arriving yesterday.

Authorities were taking no risks with one passenger who was rushed into quarantine at the Novotel in South Wharf where they are expected to be kept on a separate floor from others who are not symptomatic.

“Victoria Police told us to step further back form the entrance and they moved the barriers too, saying that a potentially-infected person was about to enter the hotel,” ‘ Reid Butler reports.

The passenger has been tested.

About six or seven other passengers were taken to the Novotel South Wharf, which is dedicated to quarantine anyone who may need additional care beyond standard quarantine.

The first international arrival yesterday was Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL604 from Colombo, which landed at Melbourne Airport just before 8am.

The plane was the first of eight passenger international flights scheduled to arrive, with the last flight set to land about 11.30pm.

The first flight touches down in Melbourne. (Nine)

Victoria has not accepted international flights since July 10 after coronavirus seeped out of quarantine hotels, infecting security guards, workers and sparking the state’s deadly second wave.

The revamped scheme is being run by the newly created agency COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria, led by Corrections Commissioner Emma Cassar, who reports to Police Minister Lisa Neville.

Ms Neville said Victoria’s revitalised system had the “best settings in the country”.

“We are very confident we have put in place the most stringent risk management structure and oversight that we can possibly do, that will meet the health needs and the enforcement needs we will need in this program to ensure the virus does not get back out in our community,” she said.

Buses ready to take the international arrivals to quarantine hotels. (Nine)

SkyBus services arrive at Pan Pacific hotel. (Nine)

More than 250 passengers were due to arrive in Melbourne from overseas yesterday, averaging out to be a cap of 160 arrivals per day over a week.

Travellers are taken by SkyBus services to either the Pan Pacific or Park Royal quarantine hotels.

People who need additional support are transported to Novotel South Wharf, which is a complex care and health hotel.

“The team have done an incredible job in welcoming back returning travellers this morning,” Ms Cassar said.

Arrivals returning from overseas at Melbourne Airport. (Nine)

International arrivals will be transported to quarantine hotels. (Nine)

“We’re really confident in the program. The team have been resetting this program for five months now and have left no stone unturned.”

Premier Daniel Andrews last week said the new program was based on recommendations made by the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry.

“We know lessons have to be learnt in relation to hotel quarantine and we have learnt those lessons,” he said.

Under the new rebooted quarantine program, returned international travellers are not allowed to leave their rooms for fresh air or exercise, except for medical, health or compassionate reasons.

They receive three meals a day plus snacks, however they are not allowed to accept care packages from their families.

Some food delivery services are permitted.

Rigorous screening is also taking place at the airport, with travellers who are symptomatic or have temperatures being taken directly to a medi-hotel.

Victoria Police is at the forefront of providing security, with up to 300 officers deployed to quarantine hotels each day to monitor floors.

About 200 ADF personnel are also assisting with the program.

No private security is being used and all staff are required to be tested daily.

Hotel quarantine workers, with the exception of cleaning staff, are employed or directly contracted by CQV.

The cleaners are contracted by Alfred Health.

Returned travellers are also required to foot their own bill for the 14 days of accommodation.

Fees for the program include $3000 per adult, with $1000 for each additional adult in a room and $500 for children aged between three and 18.

There is no charge for children under the age of three.

Mr Andrews said he believed the new program was safe but there would “always be some risk”.

“I believe this is a program that is a safe as it can be, but I’m obliged to make the point that no hotel quarantine system whether it Adelaide or in Sydney or in New Zealand, you cannot make it a zero risk,” he said.