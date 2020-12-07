Olivia Jade Teases Honest Red Table Talk About Parents’ Scandal

As fans of the Full House star may recall, Lori, 56, and Mossimo, 57, both agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in May in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of Olivia, 21, and Bella, 22, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits. In August, a federal judge sentenced Lori to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. The actress was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.

Meanwhile, Mossimo was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Amid the scandal, both Olivia and Bella left USC and Sephora ended a partnership with Olivia. The social media star, who has amassed almost 2 million followers on YouTube, also put a pause on sharing new videos. She’s only made two brief returns since the scandal broke.