Oil Prices Under Pressure by Pandemic Spikes, Supply Concerns By .com

Oil was also hurt a breakdown in Brexit talks between the U.K. and the Eurozone as well as news that the U.S. is getting ready to impose sanctions on more than a dozen Chinese officials in relation to their actions in Hong Kong.

Putting more downward pressure on oil prices were news of record-high COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and spikes in places like Germany and South Korea, which spurred new lockdowns and put downward pressure on oil prices as a result of fears that demand could plummet in the short term. The rollout of vaccines in the UK and the likelihood that the U.S. would follow suit this week were not enough to reassure investors at the beginning of the week.

“With the OPEC deal in the bag, now traders looked back at fundamentals, demand and supply, and they were forced to come back to earth as things are not looking good in the short-term,” Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy told .

After some delays, OPEC+ reached a deal last week to continue with production cuts in January, although production will increase slightly. That deal helped reassure investors and pushed oil about by about 2% last week. It is uncertain how long the ongoing production cuts will remain in place.

Oil prices have come under pressure this week by the combined impact of renewed pandemic lockdowns and uncertainty about the long-term outlook of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

