Ohio State coach Ryan Day to return to practice on Tuesday

A familiar face will be leading the Ohio State Buckeyes during Tuesday’s practice.

As Heather Dinich reported for ESPN, coach Ryan Day was back in his office on Monday and will return to the practice field on Tuesday after completing his coronavirus-related isolation period. Day was one of the individuals associated with the Buckeyes who tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t attend this past Saturday’s game against the Michigan State Spartans that Ohio State won 52-12.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson served as interim coach for the win that propelled the Buckeyes to 5-0 this season.

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that the Michigan Wolverines were cleared to resume practices ahead of this coming Saturday’s trip to Ohio State after COVID-19 issues prevented them from playing against the Maryland Terrapins over the weekend. Previously, the Big Ten declared teams must finish a minimum of six contests to be eligible for the conference title game scheduled for Dec. 19, but it’s widely believed the league will amend that rule if Ohio State remains stuck on five games through the upcoming weekend.

BetOnline.ag had Ohio State as a 28-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday evening.